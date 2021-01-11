Moller Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. 551,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.