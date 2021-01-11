Moller Financial Services Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 91,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. 14,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,040. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

