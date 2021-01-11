Moller Financial Services Has $18.02 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moller Financial Services decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.63. 7,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

