Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAP.A stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

