MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $94.78 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,101.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.14 or 0.03040162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00386980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.01336070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.00537078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00441572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00246525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020344 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.