Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

