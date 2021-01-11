Morgan Stanley Acquires 49,200 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $18.56 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

