Morgan Stanley Boosts FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $19.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FEYE. Truist cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.