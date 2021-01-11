Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 158,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.93. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

