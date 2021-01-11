Morgan Stanley Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $166.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,460. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 42,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

