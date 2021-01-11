Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,178,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after buying an additional 146,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JAGG stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $28.44.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.