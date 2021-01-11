Morgan Stanley Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

