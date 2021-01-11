Morgan Stanley Has $1.92 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

