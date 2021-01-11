Morgan Stanley Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inseego were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Inseego by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

