Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $59.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.99.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

