Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.