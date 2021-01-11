Morgan Stanley Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.64.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.64. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

