Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,907.40.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,281.54 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,289.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,844.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 117.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.