Morgan Stanley Sells 11,596 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE FPI opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

