Morgan Stanley Sells 22,426 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR opened at $50.58 on Monday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $843.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

