Morgan Stanley Sells 55,350 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 77.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,821,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $185.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.