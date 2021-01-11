Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

