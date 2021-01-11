Morgan Stanley Upgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) to “Overweight”

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.48 on Monday. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get ITV alerts:

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.