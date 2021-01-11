Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops One Day Volume of $723,326.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $723,326.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.