Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -90.08% -20.73% -7.41% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 135.88%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.56 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Battle North Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

