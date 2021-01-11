MovieBloc (MBL) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $5.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,450,675,313 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

