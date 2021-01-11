Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of COOP opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

