MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $19,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,333,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

