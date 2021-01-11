M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.80.

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

