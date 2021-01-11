MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on MTY Food Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.51 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.