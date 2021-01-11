Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

