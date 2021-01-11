Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.39. 4,296,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,955,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

