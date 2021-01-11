Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Sidoti

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Sidoti from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 8,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,760. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.