Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $164,562.27 and approximately $293,734.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

