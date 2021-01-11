Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.12

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 2620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

