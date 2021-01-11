National Bank Financial Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $68.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 326,387 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after buying an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,744,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.