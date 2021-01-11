National Bank Financial Comments on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.93.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$94.86.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total value of C$681,512.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at C$16,272,515.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

