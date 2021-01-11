National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.09.

Shares of CWB stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$30.23. 79,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,864. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.39.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

