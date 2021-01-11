National Bank Financial Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$75.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.94.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$74.45. 1,906,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,226,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.10. The firm has a market cap of C$135.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.