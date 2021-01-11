National Bank Financial Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$29.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.48. 98,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,793. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2994748 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

