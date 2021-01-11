National Bank Financial Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$85.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$71.23.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

