National Bank Financial Trims Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

AR traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.69. 550,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$125.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

