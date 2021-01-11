Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GASNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

