Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $811.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

