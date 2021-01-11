NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. ValuEngine raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NWG stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

