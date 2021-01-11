NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $49.00 at Stephens

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NCR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.35. 37,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.78. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NCR by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

