NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $312.83 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $312.83 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

