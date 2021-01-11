Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Trading Up 9.1%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,455,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,216,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

