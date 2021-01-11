Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Neutral

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

