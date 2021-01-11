Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $525.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $525.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $506.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.06. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,373,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 172,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.